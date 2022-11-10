Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires Shares of 4,989 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Twilio by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 238,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $313.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

