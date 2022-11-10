Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 103,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $39.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.08. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

