Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,682 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,984,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $751,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

