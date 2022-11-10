Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $16.61 on Thursday, hitting $203.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

