Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 18,135 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 416,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.89. 419,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.