LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €112.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €112.20 ($112.20) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($118.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at €68.24 ($68.24) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($98.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.57.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

