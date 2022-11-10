LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €118.00 by Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €118.00 ($118.00) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($92.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($112.20) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($85.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €68.24 ($68.24) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.57. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($98.50).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.