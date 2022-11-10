LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Acquires $47,500.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
LendingClub Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LC stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.91.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingClub (LC)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.