LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Acquires $47,500.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LendingClub Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LC stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingClub by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

