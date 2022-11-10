Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Lowered to $14.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Up 10.4 %

LTH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 1,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. Life Time Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $23.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.