LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Warren Gouk Sells 15,106 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $113,143.94.

On Monday, October 24th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $106,648.36.

On Monday, October 17th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $120,999.06.

On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $112,539.70.

On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12.

On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $465,564.72.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LFST opened at $5.09 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 868,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $6,503,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LFST. Cowen reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

