Linear (LINA) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $65.51 million and $4.48 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

