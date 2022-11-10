Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $111.33 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00004443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00019723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006463 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005284 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002478 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005048 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,987,149 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

