Lmcg Investments LLC Has $385,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $78.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

