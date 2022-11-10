Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 856 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $92.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.