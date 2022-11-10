loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Citigroup

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 131,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,076.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,377,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,404,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,642,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 131,923 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $211,076.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,377,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and sold 1,890,598 shares worth $2,861,179. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 88.1% in the first quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 411,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 192,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.