Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

LBLCF traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $95.55.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

