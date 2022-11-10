Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Major Shareholder Sells $8,283,850.00 in Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 4,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $8,283,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,157,745 shares in the company, valued at $61,380,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lordstown Motors Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,859. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $349.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 685.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

