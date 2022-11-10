Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Major Shareholder Sells $8,283,850.00 in Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 4,205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $8,283,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,157,745 shares in the company, valued at $61,380,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,859. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $349.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 685.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
