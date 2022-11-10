Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Lumentum Stock Down 6.4 %

Lumentum stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 387,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 92,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

