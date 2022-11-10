Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 82.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 63.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $729,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.