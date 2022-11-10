LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $186,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

