Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) PT Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

In related news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

