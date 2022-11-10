Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) PT Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.