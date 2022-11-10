M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $4,753,000. RPO LLC boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 301,741 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBSC remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,461. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

