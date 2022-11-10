Magic Internet Money 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $2.80 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00577095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.70 or 0.30059951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

According to CryptoCompare, "At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin."

