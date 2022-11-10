Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile



Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company controls 37,000 hectares of exploration rights in the mining friendly Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It also holds interest in the Great Northern and Viking projects located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Cape Spencer project located in New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

