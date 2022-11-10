Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Magnite to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $768.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.99. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 138.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,790 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 33.9% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,159,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after buying an additional 1,052,335 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 7.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,591,000 after buying an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

