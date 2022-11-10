Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152,006.78

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $285.67 million and approximately $152,006.78 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,342.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009172 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00041409 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00023128 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005695 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00240688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00004261 USD and is down -5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $247,518.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

