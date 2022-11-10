Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Trading Down 5.7%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.09). Approximately 102,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,355,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50.

Malvern International Plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, professional teacher training programs, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, pre-master's program, and academic and pre-sessional English programs.

