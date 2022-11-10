Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.23

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and traded as low as $13.56. Man Wah shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

Man Wah Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

