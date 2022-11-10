MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.
MannKind Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.
Insider Activity at MannKind
In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
MannKind Company Profile
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MannKind (MNKD)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.