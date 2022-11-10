MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

MannKind Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,548.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 1,655,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 933,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 576,320 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 508.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 544,749 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

