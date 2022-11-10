MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $65.09 million and $235,784.88 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.07 or 0.00594616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.29 or 0.30952266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

