Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.