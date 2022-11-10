Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $120.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

