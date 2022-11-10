Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.11

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $11.48. Marine Products shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 19,478 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Marine Products Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $403.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Marine Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

