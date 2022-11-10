Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.75. 836,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,005. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.