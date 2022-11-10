Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.51-$6.58 EPS.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,202. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

