Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRTN. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.0 %

MRTN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.