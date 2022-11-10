Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRTN. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.0 %

MRTN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

