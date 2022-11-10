Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in October

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

MARUY stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

