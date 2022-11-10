MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MasTec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $102.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

