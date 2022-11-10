Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,486 shares of company stock valued at $117,126,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Up 5.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

NYSE:MA traded up $15.87 on Thursday, reaching $331.51. 104,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.18 and a 200-day moving average of $329.41.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

