Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Down to $23.59

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $22.00. Mativ shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 17,219 shares.
Mativ Trading Down 6.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $688.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter.
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
