Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Down to $23.59

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $22.00. Mativ shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 17,219 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $688.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter.

In other Mativ news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $37,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,085.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,541.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,085.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,607. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

