Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,687 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

