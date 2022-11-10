Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.11)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $39-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.77 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.41 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Matterport Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $854.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at $86,503,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,503,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

