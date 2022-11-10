Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 2.2%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.13 and last traded at C$32.21. Approximately 40,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 79,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.95.

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

