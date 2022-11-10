Maxwell Simkoff Sells 24,552 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,552 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $12,521.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,304,123 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,102.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 10,719 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $5,359.50.

On Thursday, October 27th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 13,874 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $7,075.74.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 27,862 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $13,931.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 36,211 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,467.61.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $137,571.84.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 15 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $7.50.

On Thursday, October 6th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 3,979 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $1,989.50.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,033.60.

On Thursday, September 15th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96.

Doma Price Performance

Doma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Doma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Doma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Doma by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter worth $1,523,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

