Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 367.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $15.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.16. The company had a trading volume of 190,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.70 and its 200-day moving average is $234.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

