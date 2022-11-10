Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 895.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,441,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 178,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,484 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.