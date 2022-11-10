Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.61. The stock had a trading volume of 145,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,022. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.46.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

