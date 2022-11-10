Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 31,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

