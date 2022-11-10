Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

NYSE MS traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.72. 496,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,352,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

