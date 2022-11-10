Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,763,000 after buying an additional 154,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $5.25 on Thursday, reaching $126.94. The stock had a trading volume of 145,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,450. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

